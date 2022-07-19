Govt may empower CCI for negotiated case settlements

It is an important amendment and has the potential to cut both ways, said Avaantika Kakkar, partner and head, competition, at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas,—for the respondent or defendant companies, the benefit will be early resolution and possibly no penalties. “For the complainants, however, does the right to claim damages fall away or get fettered? The settlement may not be a public document and will have limited value as a precedent," she said.