Govt may expand approved list of solar module makers to beat shortage

According to a report by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, module costs form 65% of the initial capital expenditure of a typical solar project, hinging project viability on their trajectory. Any increase in the cost of solar modules can significantly take up overall cost of the project. In an interview to Mint in September 2022, union minister for new and renewable energy R.K. Singh had said that the capacities impacted due to the high prices of modules and the pandemic then stood at 26 GW.