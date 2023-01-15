Govt may expand approved list of solar module makers to beat shortage

Govt may expand approved list of solar module makers to beat shortage2 min read . 11:30 PM IST
Manufacturers and solar modules are to be approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).
Manufacturers and solar modules are to be approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).
NEW DELHI :The union government may expand the scope of the Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) to enlist those companies which supply solar modules manufactured by original equipment manufacturers (OEM), said two people in know of the development.
NEW DELHI :The union government may expand the scope of the Approved List of Modules and Manufacturers (ALMM) to enlist those companies which supply solar modules manufactured by original equipment manufacturers (OEM), said two people in know of the development.
The move is aimed at addressing a shortage of solar modules, both due to global supply chain issues and the norms imposed by the government to boost domestic sourcing of equipment.
The move is aimed at addressing a shortage of solar modules, both due to global supply chain issues and the norms imposed by the government to boost domestic sourcing of equipment.
“The government has been in talks with the companies and brands which get equipment produced by domestic OEMs, on bringing them under the ambit of ALMM," said one of the two people mentioned above.
Being on the list is essential to do business in the country for solar equipment manufacturers. Equipment of firms on the ALMM list can be sourced for government-supported schemes and projects from where electricity discoms procure electricity. Manufacturers and solar modules are to be approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE).
The MNRE issued an order in March 2021 enforcing the list, which initially featured around 23 manufacturers. It has been updated a few times and currently has around 75 solar module manufacturers.
Queries sent to the ministry of new and renewable energy remained unanswered till press time.
In the past few years, the government has taken measures to cut imports of modules from China, which is a major global supplier of equipment for solar power projects and the ALMM is one among them. It is a sort of a non-tariff barrier over and above the 40% basic customs duty on import of modules.
The Centre aims to reduce import dependence and boost the domestic manufacturing of solar project equipment and has also come out with a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for modules. But the restrictions have led to a severe shortage of modules as domestic production has been inadequate. The manufacturing plants proposed under the PLI initiative will take around one to two years to produce at full capacity and cater to the demand.
The solar power industry is already reeling from a sharp rise in module prices in the last two years. This has been further aggravated by the imposition of the duty on import of modules and the lack of supplies. The Centre imposed a 25% customs duty on import of cells effective from 1 April, 2022.
According to a report by the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, module costs form 65% of the initial capital expenditure of a typical solar project, hinging project viability on their trajectory. Any increase in the cost of solar modules can significantly take up overall cost of the project. In an interview to Mint in September 2022, union minister for new and renewable energy R.K. Singh had said that the capacities impacted due to the high prices of modules and the pandemic then stood at 26 GW.