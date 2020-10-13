New Delhi: Government may extend direct financial assistance to designated covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for clinical trials in India. Through the Department of Biotechnology, the Government is providing direct financial help to vaccine manufacturers for assisting in research and development activities, which presently includes pre-clinical trials only. “In future, may be extended for clinical trials also," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently several indigenous vaccines are under various stages of clinical trials. As far as cold chain infrastructure for vaccines is concerned, the National Committee for Vaccine Administration's sub-group has already mapped the available cold chain infrastructure being utilized for the Government's immunization programme. “The committee has also made projections for additional requirements. Presently, that group is engaged in mapping the private sector facilities that could serve the needs of supplementing the cold chain equipment," said Bhushan.

While vaccine development is in progress, the government said that minor changes called 'drifts' may happen from time to time in SARS-CoV2 virus, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, effectiveness of a vaccine will not be determined by these minor 'drifts' adding that major genetic mutations of viruses or 'shifts' may happen in about a decade or two.

While the country’s total tally of covid-19 cases reached 72,07, 257 and the toll touched 110381, the government said that the pandemic is stabilising in India. At least 55,342 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country with 706 case fatalities. “There has been a continuous decline in the average daily new cases over the last five weeks. The weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in 2nd week of October," said Bhushan.

“There is consistent trend of decline in average of daily positivity rate. Presently, the country's cumulative positivity rate is 8.07%, while weekly positivity rate is 6.24%, while the daily positivity rate is 5.16%," he said. Bhushan said that the weekly average of daily new cases fell from 92,830 cases in the 2nd week of September to 70,114 cases in 2nd week of October.

The government said that those aged 60 and above account for 53% of the deaths, those in the age group of 45 to 60 years account for 35% of the deaths and 26 - 44 years age group account for 10% of all deaths, while 18 to 25 years age group and those aged 17 years and below account for 1% of the deaths each. Gender-wise analysis shows, 70 % covid-19 related deaths have occurred to male patients. Again, case fatality rate amongst different age groups show that 24.6% of the patients aged above 60 years who have succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare chaired the 21th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19 by a video-conference on Tuesday.

“With 62,27,295 recovered cases, India has the highest recovery rate of 86.78% in the world. Fatality Rate of 1.53% is the lowest in the world and we are reporting the three-days Doubling Time has been successfully raised to 74.9 days," Harsh Vardhan said.

Sujeet K Singh, Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) apprised the members that Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have the highest recovery rate of 96.25% in India followed by A&N Islands (93.98%) and Bihar(93.89%). Kerala has the lowest recovery rate of 66.31% because of the huge surge in number of cases in the recent days, he said.

Pointing out the pattern of Influenza and Vector-Borne Diseases which peak during this season, he noted with concern the less reporting of cases of Influenza due to the covid-19 pandemic across the country. The ICMR has started a study on re-infection of the covid-19. “ICMR has decided upon a cut-off of 100 days for re-infection if it occurs, as antibodies are also assumed to have a life of four months, according to some studies. It is still work in progress," Bhargava said.

