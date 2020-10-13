The government said that those aged 60 and above account for 53% of the deaths, those in the age group of 45 to 60 years account for 35% of the deaths and 26 - 44 years age group account for 10% of all deaths, while 18 to 25 years age group and those aged 17 years and below account for 1% of the deaths each. Gender-wise analysis shows, 70 % covid-19 related deaths have occurred to male patients. Again, case fatality rate amongst different age groups show that 24.6% of the patients aged above 60 years who have succumbed to the virus.