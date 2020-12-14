Govt may extend PLI scheme to laptop, tablet manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government plans to extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture essential electronic gadgets such as laptops and tablets in India, after the plan to locally make mobile phones and components has been a success in terms of applications received by global and domestic players, communications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

The government plans to extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to manufacture essential electronic gadgets such as laptops and tablets in India, after the plan to locally make mobile phones and components has been a success in terms of applications received by global and domestic players, communications, electronics and information technology (IT) minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday.

“Now, my focus is that India emerges as a big centre for manufacturing of other important electronic gadgets, which have become integral to our day-to-day existence, that is from laptops, to tablets and to servers," said Prasad at industry lobby Ficci’s 93rd annual general meeting.

“Now, my focus is that India emerges as a big centre for manufacturing of other important electronic gadgets, which have become integral to our day-to-day existence, that is from laptops, to tablets and to servers," said Prasad at industry lobby Ficci’s 93rd annual general meeting. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read: Why your health premium is suddenly spiking

Sixteen top global and domestic mobile phone and electronic component makers, including Samsung, Foxconn and Bhagwati Products, the maker of Micromax phones, have got the Centre’s approval for the PLI scheme that was launched in April to boost local manufacturing.

The other eligible international phone makers are Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron. Except for Samsung, all the other foreign companies are contract manufacturers for Apple Inc. Samsung and Apple together account for nearly 60% of global revenue for mobile phones.

Under the PLI scheme, the government will give 4-6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales of manufactured goods—mobile phones and electronic components such as printed circuit boards and sensors, among others—for five years. The base year is 2019-20 and the incentives are applicable from 1 August.

“It (the PLI scheme) is basically export oriented—come to India, manufacture here and export outside…Production (of mobile phone and components) has already started, many big plants have already been located. All the major players in the field of manufacturing are already here," Prasad said on Monday.

Over five years, the scheme is expected to result in production worth Rs10.5 trillion, of which more than 60% will be contributed by exports. The scheme will bring additional investment to the tune of Rs11,000 crore and create 300,000 direct jobs, according to an official statement.

The Union cabinet in November approved PLI scheme for 10 sectors, including telecom equipment manufacturing which received an outlay of Rs12,195 crore.

India is one of the largest telecom markets in the world and mostly depends on global firms—Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, South Korea-based Samsung, and ZTE and Huawei from China—for its equipment requirements.