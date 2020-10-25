Govt may extend social safety net till March under stimulus 3.0

The Centre announced PMGKY in March as safeguard measures against the coronavirus pandemic, initially for three months till June and later extended it for another five months till November. Government provides 5 kg rice or wheat per person to 81 crore beneficiaries and 1 kg (chana) to 19.4 households free of cost under the National Food Security Act. These benefits may now be extended till the end of the current financial year in March. The fresh stimulus may also include cash transfers to 20 crore JanDhan accounts and 3 crore poor senior citizens, poor widows and poor divyang that were part of the PMGKY.