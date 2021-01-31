Cairn Energy gave India its biggest onland oil discovery but exited the country after it was slapped with a ₹10,247-crore tax demand using a legislation that gave the government the powers to tax companies retrospectively. The firm has now won an international arbitration against the tax demand and the government has been ordered to return the value of shares of Cairn it had sold, dividends it had seized and tax refund it had withheld to recover the tax demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}