Govt may hike rabi crops’ MSP by 2-7%2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Last year, MSP for wheat, the main winter crop, was raised by 5.5% from the previous year to ₹2,125 per quintal
NEW DELHI : The government may raise the minimum support price (MSP) of six rabi or winter crops, with increases ranging from 2% to 7%, for the 2024-25 marketing season as it gears up for high-stakes general and state assembly elections, two officials said. The most substantial hikes are expected for wheat and lentil (masur), the officials said, requesting anonymity.