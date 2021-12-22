Govt may include Indian space-tech startups in human spaceflight programmes

“I see a horizon of 2035 and onward for human spaceflight involving private Indian players. The government needs prior expertise in this sector, and they already have bigger money bags than private players. The 2030 Indian space station plan, which would follow the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, will happen within the government’s overview. This will be an inter-ministerial mission. Protocols and mechanisms from multiple ministries working on such projects would then be carried forward -- to allow in private startups and industry players gradually," explained Giri.

