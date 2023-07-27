Govt may offer PLI for chemicals, petrochem1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:01 PM IST
The PLI scheme is a government initiative, offering performance-based incentives to companies on incremental sales of domestically manufactured products.
NEW DELHI : The government will consider a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the chemicals and petrochemicals sector as it strives to emerge as a manufacturing hub, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.
