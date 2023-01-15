Govt may offer tax sops in budget to accelerate shift to green mobility

The focus on boosting electric mobility comes amid India’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. In the past few years, the Centre has come up with several initiatives to accelerate the transition from ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to EVs, including the FAME scheme for electric two-wheelers and a production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells. Further, an EV owner can avail of a tax deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans for purchasing the vehicle under Section 80EEB of the Income Tax Act.