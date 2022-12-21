Govt may propose PLI-like scheme for vaccine raw materials in budget

In July, the pharma department collated details of domestic manufacturers of various input materials required to manufacture vaccines and biopharmaceuticals. In the process, major vaccine makers gave a list of critical raw materials, including micro-reactor bags, cell culture media, filters, cassettes, cartridges, and chromatography resins. The government has also received requests from industry for possible support to make these materials. “Amid the pandemic, India imported vaccine raw materials from countries like China, and there were issues. So, we have identified this area where atmanirbharta should be increased to strengthen domestic manufacturing," the second official said.

