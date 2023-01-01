Budget may give a big push to Railways1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 01:02 AM IST
The gross budgetary support for railways is likely to increase by 29% to ₹1.8 trillion in the year starting 1 April from ₹1.4 trillion in the current year
The gross budgetary support for railways is likely to increase by 29% to ₹1.8 trillion in the year starting 1 April from ₹1.4 trillion in the current year
MUMBAI : The government is likely to provide record budgetary support to strengthen the infrastructure of Indian Railways. The gross budgetary support for railways is likely to increase by 29% to ₹1.8 trillion in the year starting 1 April from ₹1.4 trillion in the current year, two people familiar with the development said.