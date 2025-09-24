India's ₹5,500 cr push for solar wafers, ingots in works amid Chinese squeeze
Summary
In April 2021, the govt approved the PLI scheme for National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules under the ministry of new & renewable energy with an outlay of ₹4,500 crore. Subsequently, a second tranche came in September 2022 with an outlay of ₹19,500 crore.
New Delhi: The government is working on a new incentive scheme to boost production of wafers and ingots, key sub-components that go into making solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, amid choked supplies from China, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story