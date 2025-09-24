India's ₹5,500 cr push for solar wafers, ingots in works amid Chinese squeeze

In April 2021, the Union cabinet approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for National Programme on High Efficiency Solar PV Modules under the ministry of new & renewable energy with an outlay of ₹4,500 crore. Subsequently, the government approved the second tranche of the PLI scheme in September 2022 with an outlay of ₹19,500 crore, of which about ₹13,937 crore has already been allocated. The remainder ₹5,563 crore is likely to be diverted for a new incentive scheme to boost production of wafers and ingots.