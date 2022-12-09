Govt may revise offshore M&A regulation threshold1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:11 PM IST
The original proposal in the Bill tabled in the Parliament in August was to reduce the combination approval timeline from 210 days to 150.
New Delhi: The government is likely to periodically revise the proposed ₹2,000 crore deal value threshold for mandatory Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for global mergers and acquisitions with an India play, offering some relief to investors.