Govt may revise offshore M&A regulation threshold

Besides the deal value threshold, the business getting acquired also has to meet the criteria of substantial business operations in India. Experts also said this needs to be clearly specified. “The expression ‘substantial business operation’ in the Bill has not been clearly defined, and this can lead to confusion for companies in notifying mergers. Therefore, it needs more clarity to ensure there is no inconvenience caused to the businesses," said Sonam Chandwani, managing partner at law firm KS Legal & Associates.