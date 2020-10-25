Govt may revisit overseas sovereign borrowing idea in 2021 Budget

While no number was frozen in the 2019-20 Budget, the idea then was to do a sovereign borrowing worth 10 billion in USD. The idea was quickly buried after the proposal got mired in controversy including questions over the need to do such a borrowing and expose the country to exchange risks when it did not have the systems to manage it. The issue had also got caught in the Swadeshi debate as sections of the ruling party were unhappy with the idea of borrowing in foreign money.