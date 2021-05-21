Govt may rope in 3-4 firms to ramp up production of DRDO's anti-Covid 2DG drug

The Centre is considering involving three to more firms to ramp up the production of the DRDO's 2DG drug to win the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the demand for the drug is very high as a lot of patients and their relatives are sharing positive experiences.

"In view of the situation, we are considering allowing 3-4 more firms to produce the drug using the DRDO patent for the drug," an official told ANI news agency.

This week, the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the anti-Covid drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose or ‘2-DG’, developed by the DRDO, which is said can be used to treat the novel Coronavirus.

And, on Monday, the DRDO released 10,000 sachets of the anti-Covid drug in various hospitals across the country.

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet and is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus-infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production, the defence organisation has claimed.

2-DG has been developed by DRDO's Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad.

Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in the faster recovery of hospitalized patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. A higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG have shown RT-PCR negative conversion in coronavirus-infected patients.

