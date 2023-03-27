Govt may sell Balco stake next fiscal yr

The government sold a 51% stake in Balco to Sterlite Industries Ltd, a unit of Vedanta Ltd, as part of its privatization in 2001 but continued to hold the rest. The government has discussed the sale of the balance of 41% ever since, but the process never took off due to a lack of clarity over the valuation of shares and the rights of the majority shareholder. Though the government has a free hand in deciding the mode, valuation and quantum of share sale thanks to various court verdicts and favourable legal opinion, it has so far not worked out the modalities and timing of its disinvestment plan.