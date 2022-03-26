In order to ensure immunity boost and follow international norms, the government may soon allow booster shots for those going abroad for education, jobs, sports or other business commitments, official sources told PTI . The government is currently mulling if such people should pay for the precaution doses and if these doses should be made available at private vaccination centres.

The decision assumes significance since the government has allowed international flights to resume from Sunday and many countries have imposed curbs on those who have not received booster shots yet. The proposed decision could immensely help these people. The government has been forced to think on this due to various presentations made to the ministry of external affairs seeking permission to get booster shots by those planning to travel abroad for various reasons.

"In view of these, the health ministry is actively considering to allow booster/precaution dose of COVID vaccine for those seeking to travel abroad for jobs, admission in foreign educational institutions, participating in sports tournaments, in bilateral, multilateral meetings as part of India’s official delegation or for attending business commitments," an official source told PTI.

Booster dose may open for all adults:-

In other news, it is being speculated that the government may also open up Covid-19 booster doses to all adults, marking a dramatic scale-up in the vaccine’s roll-out that will make tens of millions more eligible for the precautionary jabs, some government officials aware of the development said.

Currently, only healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 60 years are eligible to receive the precautionary dose. The expansion in the roll-out will mean anyone who is 18 years or older will be eligible.

So far, 21.7 million people have received their booster doses. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered more than 1.81 billion doses so far. “Talks are on to consider all adults under the ambit of precaution or booster dose. However, the final decision is yet to be taken," a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

With PTI inputs

