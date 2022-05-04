Govt may subsume sin goods cess into GST  to pacify  states

Experts, however, see some practical difficulties. The GST cess meant to compensate states’ revenue losses for a specific period, which has been extended till 2026, should achieve its purpose within that extended period. “Legally, if its purpose has been served, it cannot be levied any further. The difficulty with subsuming it within GST is that it will create an additional slab of 28% plus. Secondly, it can always be challenged in a court by the affected industries as courts have many times clarified that what cannot be levied directly cannot be levied indirectly either. If the cess has served its purpose, it should go. Expiry of cess will help those industries," said Rajat Bose, a partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.