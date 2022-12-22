Govt may take OFS route to close in on FY23 target1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 12:06 AM IST
The government will proceed with the OFS of Hindustan Zinc Ltd, where it may offload 5-10% stake, the official cited above said.
NEW DELHI : The government may take the offer-for-sale (OFS) route for listed public sector enterprises to meet the FY23 disinvestment target of ₹65,000 crore, a person familiar with the plans said.