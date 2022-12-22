Govt may take OFS route to close in on FY23 target

While the government has started strategic disinvestments of large PSEs such as IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, PDIL and HLL Lifecare, with others such as Container Corp. of India expected sometime soon, the transactions are unlikely to be concluded this financial year. By proceeding with more OFS, the government would be continuing with the trend of banking on selling small stakes in listed PSUs, similar to sales in the past three to four years.