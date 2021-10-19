Govt may weigh single tax for online gaming

The second person said it is often difficult to ascertain whether a game is purely one of skill or chance. “For example, rummy is a game of skill, but distribution of cards to players is nothing but chance. Secondly, unlike physical casinos, where the age of a player can be easily verified, in online gaming platforms, there is no effective way to check entry of kids as young as 13, which could be detrimental for the society. Hence, online gaming should be treated like lottery, a sin product, and attract the highest rate of 28%."