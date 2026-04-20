MEA on Ajit Doval's Saudi Arabia visit amid West Asia conflict: ‘Helpful to review...’

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval conducted an official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday in a bid to safeguard India's strategic and economic interests, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Monday.

The visit, directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores New Delhi's intensified diplomatic outreach to the Gulf as the region grapples with the fallout of the US-Israel war on Iran.

During an inter-ministerial briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Doval held high-level discussions with the Saudi Energy Minister, Foreign Minister, and his security counterpart.

"On the directions of the Prime Minister, our outreach to countries in the Gulf continues. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia on the 19th of April," Jaiswal said.

He added, “During his visit, he held meetings with the Energy Minister and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, as well as his counterpart. These meetings were helpful to exchange views on regional issues and enhance bilateral ties.”

Earlier, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in a post on X, “NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He had meetings with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.”

The talks were described as a critical exchange of views on regional instability and a step toward cementing bilateral ties.

The discussions focused on four "key pillars" essential to the India-Saudi relationship, ensuring stable supply chains despite threats to global trade routes, addressing concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf, enhancing intelligence sharing and coordination and strengthening economic ties.

As regional spillovers affect Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, India has maintained a calibrated diplomatic stance. While the conflict has disrupted shipping corridors and raised humanitarian concerns, New Delhi continues to advocate for restraint from all warring parties, protection of civilians in conflict zones and dialogue-based resolution to prevent further escalation.

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Over 11 lakh passengers travel back to India As the two-week ceasefire window in West Asia inches closer to the end on April 22, India has evacuated over 11 lakh passengers from the region through continuous flight ops from various countries in the region, to alternate routes.

The details were shared by Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, during an inter-ministerial press briefing here in the national capital on Monday.

Mahajan said that flights continue to operate from the region to India from countries where airspace is open.

“Since February 28th, around 11,30,000 passengers have travelled from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India. Around 110 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today,” Mahajan said.

He added that flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open. Today, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 10 to 11 flights to various destinations in India.

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He said that while Bahrain airspace is open, Gulf Air of Bahrain has announced that they are planning to start limited flight operations from Bahrain to India. Gulf Air is operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India.

With millions of Indian expatriates living in the Gulf and a heavy reliance on the region for energy imports, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that active contact with stakeholders, including Israel, Palestine, and Iran, is essential to protect India's "strategic and economic interests" during this unprecedented period of geopolitical realignment.