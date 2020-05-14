Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements on Thursday, aimed at migrant labour, street vendors and farmers, is likely to have a positive spillover effect for microfinance institutions (MFIs) and other lenders for whom these segments of the society form a major part of their clientele.

On Thursday, the government announced a slew of measures including Rs30,000 crore additional funding for farmers through NABARD, loans worth up to Rs10,000 per individual for around 50 lakh street vendors across the country, extension of CLSS scheme for affordable housing and a Rs1,500 crore interest subvention scheme for MUDRA-Sishu loans for self employed and small businesses.

For the microfinance industry, which have been reeling under the lockdown that has impacted the financial situation of their customers and which are facing pressure on their own balance sheets due to the need to provide moratorium to their clients, these announcements are bound to provide some relief as their customers will be able to access funds to manage their liquidity.

"Overall, these measures are positive steps and focussed towards the weaker segment of the society which is also target segment for MFIs," said Prakash Agarwal, director and head - financial institutions at India Ratings & Research.

Agarwal said that these measures will bring relief to the borrowers which should indirectly benefit the MFIs.

"The scheme of upto Rs. 10, 000 in loan banks will generate additional liquidity which can help in repayment of MFI loans borrowings," he added.

The latest government efforts add to Wednesday's announcements of further liquidity support to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and MFIs by way of a ₹30,000 crore liquidity scheme and a partial credit guarantee scheme of ₹45,000 crore. Under the government’s special liquidity scheme, banks will be allowed to invest, through both primary and secondary market transactions, in investment-grade debt papers issued by NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs. These investments, to the extent of ₹30,000 crore, will be fully guaranteed by the government.

According to Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank as lockdown is lifted gradually, there will be a large need for loans from these segments and the government support will be essential to meet this demand for liquidity.

"All the MFIs and banks like ours, we will certainly be preparing for what we call as emergency loans when the lockdown is opened up. The support coming from the goverment is very important because the size of the challenge is so large that private institutions by themselves will not be able to handle it," Kanwal added.

However, experts also feel that MFIs could run the risk of losing some of their clients as banks gain access to these clients under the government schemes announced.

India Ratings' Agarwal warned that in the long run this could result in some of customers migrating banks from MFIs, though proportion is likely to be small.

"Once he takes money from the bank and repays on time, the bank might be willing to fund him again and that could lead to MFI losing their customer," he said.

