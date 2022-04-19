This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government has said that it will appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the newly named Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Reunification of MCD: The government on Tuesday notified that as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the east, south and north Delhi Municipal Corporations that has been merged into one will be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Reunification of MCD: The government on Tuesday notified that as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the east, south and north Delhi Municipal Corporations that has been merged into one will be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Additionally, the government has said that it will appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the newly named Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Additionally, the government has said that it will appoint a Special Officer, to discharge the functions of the newly named Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
Here is a brief history about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Here is a brief history about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being exactly 64 years ago and began its eventful journey from the historic Town Hall at Chandni Chowk. The over 150-year-old Town Hall in the heart of Delhi was the power centre of the civic body whose first mayor was freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali, and which administered a majority portion of the national capital, as per news agency PTI report.
The erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had come into being exactly 64 years ago and began its eventful journey from the historic Town Hall at Chandni Chowk. The over 150-year-old Town Hall in the heart of Delhi was the power centre of the civic body whose first mayor was freedom fighter Aruna Asaf Ali, and which administered a majority portion of the national capital, as per news agency PTI report.
The MCD had come into being on April 7, 1958, evolving out of the municipal administration system that began around 1860s. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had come into being under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, passed by Parliament.
The MCD had come into being on April 7, 1958, evolving out of the municipal administration system that began around 1860s. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had come into being under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, passed by Parliament.
The first municipal commissioner of Delhi, P R Nayak, had also taken charge on April 7, 1958, and his tenure ended on December 15, 1960, according to an old succession board hung in the old commissioner's office at the Town Hall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The first municipal commissioner of Delhi, P R Nayak, had also taken charge on April 7, 1958, and his tenure ended on December 15, 1960, according to an old succession board hung in the old commissioner's office at the Town Hall.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The headquarters of the newly-formed civic body was at the historic Town Hall in Chandni Chowk area, in which the earlier Delhi municipality was also housed, and where the MCD was housed from 1958 till about 2009 before moving base to the swanky Civic Centre in front of the New Delhi railway station.
The headquarters of the newly-formed civic body was at the historic Town Hall in Chandni Chowk area, in which the earlier Delhi municipality was also housed, and where the MCD was housed from 1958 till about 2009 before moving base to the swanky Civic Centre in front of the New Delhi railway station.
As the national capital has a new unified municipal corporation, the swanky and towering Civic Centre in the heart of Delhi is set to become its headquarters, with officials saying there is "enough space" in the existing main hall to accommodate all members of the House that will come into being after civic polls.
As the national capital has a new unified municipal corporation, the swanky and towering Civic Centre in the heart of Delhi is set to become its headquarters, with officials saying there is "enough space" in the existing main hall to accommodate all members of the House that will come into being after civic polls.
As Delhi is on way to get a unified municipal corporation once again, many constitutional experts recalled the inception and journey of the erstwhile MCD which they said was a "very powerful body" with a "very powerful mayor".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As Delhi is on way to get a unified municipal corporation once again, many constitutional experts recalled the inception and journey of the erstwhile MCD which they said was a "very powerful body" with a "very powerful mayor".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Former Delhi chief secretary and ex-state election commissioner Rakesh Mehta said, "The MCD was conceptualised on the lines of the Bombay Municipal Corporation".
Former Delhi chief secretary and ex-state election commissioner Rakesh Mehta said, "The MCD was conceptualised on the lines of the Bombay Municipal Corporation".
On the proposed reunification, he said, "The MCD already has the infrastructure, the Civic Centre has a House to accommodate all the councillors in one place, and mayor too will have a greater stature by virtue of being the first citizen of the city, as it was pre-trifurcation."
On the proposed reunification, he said, "The MCD already has the infrastructure, the Civic Centre has a House to accommodate all the councillors in one place, and mayor too will have a greater stature by virtue of being the first citizen of the city, as it was pre-trifurcation."