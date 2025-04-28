Govt bans 16 Pakistani media YouTube channels including Dawn, GeoTV and Samaa TV

The government banned 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan, including that of several media houses such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN and Irshad Bhatti.

They were banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs “for spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India," sources said on Monday, April 28.

Government sources said, “On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir."

Full list of banned YouTube channels

Credit: Government sources