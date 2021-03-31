OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt mops up 32,835cr from disinvestment in FY21, exceeds RE target

NEW DELHI : The government has mopped up 32,835 crore from CPSE share sale and buybacks, thus exceeding the disinvestment target set in the revised estimates (RE) for current fiscal.

The realisation is, however, lower than the record 2.10 lakh crore originally budgeted. In the RE, the target was scaled down to 32,000 crore as COVID-19 pandemic delayed planned big ticket disinvestments.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

In a tweet, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the total DIPAM receipts in 2020-21 stand at 71,857 crore, which include disinvestment receipts of 32,835 crore and dividend receipts of 39,022 crore.

"Total dividend receipts from CPSEs in FY 2020-21 have touched 39,022 crore, which exceeds the revised estimate (RE) of 34,717 crore, and is more than actual dividend receipts ( 35,543 crore) during the previous financial year," Pandey tweeted.

In the current financial year, the government has sold its stake via seven offer for sale (OFS) transactions and also tendered shares in buyback offerings by a similar number of CPSEs.

The seven OFS transactions, which include selling its stake in Tata Communications Ltd (erstwhile VSNL), has cumulatively netted 22,973 crore to the exchequer in the current fiscal.

By way of tendering its shares in share buybacks by seven CPSEs, the government has garnered 3,936 crore this fiscal which ends on March 31.

Also, three CPSEs — RailTel, IRFC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders— were listed on the bourses and their initial public offerings (IPO) fetched 2,802 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Photo:Sanjeev Verma/HT

LPG cylinder prices to become cheaper from April. Check the latest rates

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
Photo: iStock

Wholesale transaction invoices have to be more detailed from Thursday

1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 test amid the rise in cases, in Bengaluru.

Karnataka reports over 4,000 new covid-19 cases today, highest in five months

1 min read . 07:01 PM IST
Photo: HT

IIT's mathematical model sees exponential growth in Covid cases in coming months

3 min read . 06:58 PM IST

Besides, 3,125 crore has accrued by selling stakes in companies held via SUUTI.

For 2021-22 fiscal beginning April 1, the government has set a disinvestment target of 1.75 lakh crore, over five times what it raised in the current financial year.

While the country's largest insurer LIC's IPO is in the pipeline for next fiscal, privatisation of IDBI Bank too is likely next fiscal.

The process of privatisation of Air India, BPCL, Pawan Hans, BEML, NINL and Shipping Corp has also moved to the second stage after the government received multiple expressions of interest for these CPSEs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout