Govt moves Election Commissioner appointment bill in Rajya Sabha with key amendments
The bill came after Supreme Court in March this year heard the petitions seeking the collegium-like system to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners
Union Government has made some key changes to the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The bill which is taken up by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday attracted some backlash as the Opposition claimed that the government is ignoring the crucial part of the Supreme Court's judgement which ordered the high-profile selection panel for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.