Union Government has made some key changes to the contentious Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. The bill which is taken up by Rajya Sabha on Tuesday attracted some backlash as the Opposition claimed that the government is ignoring the crucial part of the Supreme Court's judgement which ordered the high-profile selection panel for the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.

The apex court in March this year heard the petitions seeking the collegium-like system to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. In its order, the Supreme Court directed the government to set up a panel including the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and Opposition leader for the appointment of key Election officers of the country.

Keeping in mind the current Lok Sabha, the Supreme Court order also mentioned that in case there is no Opposition leader, the panel should include the leader of the single-largest opposition party.

The Union Cabinet then gave the green light to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, but the bill was subject to criticism from the first day. In the bill, the government replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union Minister, and the job conditions of an Election Commission were brought in parallel to the level of Cabinet Secretary from the earlier level of a Supreme Court judge.

Key amendments to the bill

As per a report by PTI, the government has now decided to keep the status of Election Commissioners equivalent to the status of Supreme Court judges, a major demand of Opposition parties and former Election Commissioners. However, no change is visible on the other contentious issue and the Union Minister is expected to remain the part of selection panel rather than the Chief Justice of India.

"The CEC and other commissioners shall be paid a salary which is equal to the salary of a judge of the Supreme Court," Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said while moving the bill with amendment.

One more amendment in the bill protects the sitting Election Commissioners from civil or criminal proceedings. Moreover, the search committee, which is tasked with providing the 5 names to the selection panel will be now headed by the Union Law Minister. In the earlier bill, the Cabinet Secretary was leading the search committee.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.