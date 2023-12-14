Parliament security breach: 5 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unruly conduct'
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five Congress MPs including- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus.
The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the Winter session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.
