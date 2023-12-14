The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution suspending five Congress MPs for the remainder of the Winter session after being named by the Speaker for disrupting House proceedings.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution amid the din to suspend the five. The five Congress MPs suspended are- T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and Dean Kuriakose.

"I move the following that this House having taken misconduct of T N Prathapan, Hibi Eden, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and Dean Kuriakose Kuryakus in utter disregard to the House and the authority of this Chair and having been named by the chair ...to be suspended from the service of the House for reminder session," the resolution read.

B Mahtab was chairing the proceedings.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha had on Thursday held vociferous protests demanding a statement from the government on the Lok Sabha security breach even as Speaker Om Birla asserted that security of the Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

As soon as the Lower house of Parliament met for the day as part of the ongoing Winter Session, Opposition members started demanding a statement from the government on the security breach and shouted slogans.

At least two questions and their supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour, which went on for around 15 minutes.

The Speaker named three Congress members -- T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, and Hibi Eden -- and warned them against creating disturbances in the House before he adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

On Wednesday, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans like "tanashahi nahin chalegi', ‘Bharat mata ki Jai’, and ‘Jai Bheem’, and released red and yellow coloured smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

The two had been arrested.

In another incident, two other people were also detained by Delhi Police outside the Lok Sabha on Wednesday for spraying colour smoke.

Notably, the two intruders into the Parliament had been issued visitor pass by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mysuru, Karnataka, Pratap Simha.

Eight security personnel have been suspended for the massive security breach in Parliament, PTI reported. Those suspended belong to various security agencies who were on deputation for Parliament security.

The PTI report identified the suspended security personnel as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt, and Narendra.

