NEW DELHI: The central government on Saturday said it will begin using nitrogen plants for producing oxygen and has identified 30 industries for this. UPL Ltd has converted one to supply medical oxygen to a hospital in Gujarat.

India has been battling a ferocious second wave of coronavirus infections with crucial medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds running out.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was asked to explore the feasibility of using existing nitrogen units to produce oxygen as it has a comprehensive database of industrial units with spare nitrogen plants, the government said on Saturday.

“CPCB with the help of State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) have identified such potential industries...About 30 industries have been identified, and efforts have begun to modify nitrogen plants…some of these plants can be shifted to nearby hospitals for supplying oxygen and some plants, where it is not feasible to shift the plants, can produce oxygen on-site," the government said.

UPL Ltd has converted one 50 Nm3/hr capacity nitrogen plant to produce oxygen using Zeolite Molecular Sieve, and installed it at L G Rotary Hospital, Vapi (Gujarat). “This plant is producing 0.5 ton/day oxygen and is operational since 27.04.2021. UPL Ltd is also under process of conversion of three more plants. On conversion to oxygen plants, these plants will be installed at hospitals in Surat and Ankaleshwar," the union government claimed.

Oxygen produced at on-site plants has to be compressed and filled in cylinders using high pressure compressor for transport to hospitals. The government is facilitating completion of work at the earliest, it added.

