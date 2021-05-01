Govt moves to produce medical oxygen from industrial nitrogen plants

UPL Ltd has converted one 50 Nm3/hr capacity nitrogen plant to produce oxygen using Zeolite Molecular Sieve, and installed it at L G Rotary Hospital, Vapi (Gujarat). “This plant is producing 0.5 ton/day oxygen and is operational since 27.04.2021. UPL Ltd is also under process of conversion of three more plants. On conversion to oxygen plants, these plants will be installed at hospitals in Surat and Ankaleshwar," the union government claimed.