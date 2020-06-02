Govt moves to revive demand, okays equity infusion into MSMEs

The Union cabinet on Monday approved the road map for implementing the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and street vendor packages that were announced last month as part of the ₹20 trillion economic stimulus.

By doing do, it has set in motion efforts to replace the demand that was lost after the economy went into a 68-day hard lockdown, which is now being gradually withdrawn. Together with the above-normal monsoon forecast and the increase in purchase prices for summer crops, both of which will likely boost farm incomes, it is expected to provide a demand stimulus that will complement the supply-side measures undertaken recently.

The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved a ₹50,000 crore equity infusion into MSMEs through Fund of Funds, and an additional ₹20,000 crore for a distressed asset fund for the sector.

“As this government enters its second year, the cabinet took important decisions that will have a transformative impact on the MSME sector, our hardworking farmers and street vendors. Today’s decisions will ensure a better quality of life for them," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on Twitter.

Monday’s other decisions included approving a loan facility of ₹10,000 each for 5 million street vendors to help them revive their businesses. The ministry of housing and urban affairs launched the micro-credit scheme for those who supply goods and services and have been vending on or before 24 March. The scheme will be valid until March 2022.

“This scheme will ensure support for street vendors. It harnesses technology and emphasises on capacity building," Modi said in another tweet.

Street vendors can avail of a working capital loan of up to ₹10,000 repayable in monthly instalments over a year. On timely or early repayment, an interest subsidy of 7% per annum will be credited to bank accounts of beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer on a six-monthly basis. The government is reaching out to financially weaker sections, migrant workers and farmers, amid growing criticism that the lockdown, while necessary, was unplanned, triggering an exodus of migrant workers from cities.

The government will also set up a ₹10,000 crore fund, which, with leverage, will be able to finance equity infusion of about ₹50,000 crore in small businesses. The move is expected to expand the size as well as the capacity of MSMEs and will encourage businesses with good record of financial performance to get listed on the main board of domestic bourses, MSME minister Nitin Gadkari said.

The prime minister also launched a website for small business owners called “Champions" to handhold them during the current crisis. The website plans to help MSMEs in securing finance, raw materials, labour, permissions, and offer new business opportunities such as manufacturing of medical items and accessories to them.

The government has pitched for a New Deal for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, as it aspires to play a larger role in global supply chains. The imposition of stringent lockdown measures has brought economic activity to a standstill, hitting small businesses the worst. To be sure, India has been facing economic headwinds much before the pandemic wreaked mayhem.

Pretika Khanna contributed to the story.

