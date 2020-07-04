The union government is considering framing a law-- National Logistics Law Efficiency and Advance Predictability Act—to streamline the logistics eco-system in the country. The law will replace the existing multimodal transportation of goods act.

“What the logistics sector is all about is not very clear to us as of now and in that direction, we need to clearly define what the logistics sector is and what are the various elements in it," Pawan Agarwal, special secretary at the commerce ministry’s logistics division said, adding that the government is considering replace the multimodal transportation of goods law with national logistics law. Multimodal transportation involves several modes of transportation--railways, roads, waterways, for delivery of goods.

Logistics cost of India is particularly high and has been a pain point for the industry for the longest time, impacting the competitiveness of domestic goods in the international market. The government aims to reduce the logistics cost, which is 14% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at the moment to less than 10%.

Agarwal also said that digitization of logistics is the need of the hour that will increase the efficiency is transportation of goods. Speaking at a webinar organized by the PHD Chambers of Commerce, he said that the government is working on creating digital platforms and mobiles apps for logistics such as warehouse information tracking and trading yard (WITTY), among others to mapping of warehouses. Besides, there is a need for faster adoption of technology across the board, especially in the trucking sector.

A national logistics policy is also under works to promote seamless movement of goods across the country.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via