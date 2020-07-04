Govt mulling new law to streamline logistics sector

Agarwal also said that digitization of logistics is the need of the hour that will increase the efficiency is transportation of goods. Speaking at a webinar organized by the PHD Chambers of Commerce, he said that the government is working on creating digital platforms and mobiles apps for logistics such as warehouse information tracking and trading yard (WITTY), among others to mapping of warehouses. Besides, there is a need for faster adoption of technology across the board, especially in the trucking sector.