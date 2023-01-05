Govt mulling QCO for 107 technical textile items2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- This comes amid widening trade deficit with China which accounts for nearly 40% of India’s total trade deficit
The union government is considering bringing 107 technical textile items such as surgical gloves, PPE kits, bulletproof clothing, fire resistant clothing under Quality Control Order (QCO) to check imports of poor quality products and ensure better standards for these products manufactured in the country.