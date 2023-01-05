The union government is considering bringing 107 technical textile items such as surgical gloves, PPE kits, bulletproof clothing, fire resistant clothing under Quality Control Order (QCO) to check imports of poor quality products and ensure better standards for these products manufactured in the country.

The QCO method is increasingly being used by the government to cut dumping of cheap products from China. This comes amid widening trade deficit with China which accounts for nearly 40% of India’s total trade deficit.

“As technical textiles are manufactured to perform specific functions, ensuring quality is paramount. Quality Control Orders (QCOs) are under consideration of 107 technical textiles items. QCOs for 19 Geo-tech, 12 Pro-tech, 22 Agro-tech and 6 Medi-tech are under consideration. 48 items of Medi-tech are already covered under Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regulation," Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said.

Shah added that over 500 Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have been developed on technical textiles and BIS is working on developing 40 more such standards as per requirement of industry.

“One of the aims of QCOs is to ensure that products being manufactured domestically meets the quality norms and safety is ensured. Another is that if our quality is better we can cut cheap imports from elsewhere. A number of items are dumped in the country because we don’t have an alternative and it’s getting used without much public awareness. So QCOs will also create awareness," R V Mahendra Gowda, Mission Director, National Technical Textiles Mission said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Textiles has given clearance to two guidelines: ‘General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles- for Private & Public Institutes’ and ‘General Guidelines for Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles (GIST)’, under the Flagship Programme of National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM).

The guidelines cover the funding of upgradation/enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel and specialized training of Faculty members of the relevant department/specialization in the University/Institute, with respect to the undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) degree programmes, the textile ministry said.

“This will cover Public funded institutions and also private institutions having NIRF ranking. The assistance for introducing full course in technical textiles can be upto 20 crores PG course and upto 10 crores at UG level. At UG level introducing one mandatory subject and few electives, grant upto 7.5 crores may be given," the ministry added.

The guidelines will put emphasis on creating an effective and world-class knowledge ecosystem to make India a world leader in the field of technical textiles in the next decade, it further added,