Govt mulling QCO for 107 technical textile items

“One of the aims of QCOs is to ensure that products being manufactured domestically meets the quality norms and safety is ensured. Another is that if our quality is better we can cut cheap imports from elsewhere. A number of items are dumped in the country because we don’t have an alternative and it’s getting used without much public awareness. So QCOs will also create awareness," R V Mahendra Gowda, Mission Director, National Technical Textiles Mission said.