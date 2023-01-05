Govt mulling to make adoption of Indian Standard Time mandatory on anvil: Report

The Union government is mulling to to come out with a comprehensive policy for mandatory adoption of Indian Standard Time (IST) nationwide, news agency PTI quoted a senior consumer affairs ministry official as saying on 5 December.
The Union government is mulling to to come out with a comprehensive policy for mandatory adoption of Indian Standard Time (IST) nationwide, news agency PTI quoted a senior consumer affairs ministry official as saying on 5 December.
Elaborating the purpose, the official said that the policy would ensure synchronization of all networks and computers to IST and adoption of IST by Telecom Service Providers, Internet Service Providers, power grids, banks, stock exchange, etc.
Elaborating the purpose, the official said that the policy would ensure synchronization of all networks and computers to IST and adoption of IST by Telecom Service Providers, Internet Service Providers, power grids, banks, stock exchange, etc.
Currently, IST is not being adopted mandatorily by all telecom and internet service providers. They are utilising the servers synchronised to other sources such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
Currently, IST is not being adopted mandatorily by all telecom and internet service providers. They are utilising the servers synchronised to other sources such as Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).
Also, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is already working on a project in coordination with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to generate and disseminate accurate time traceable to IST.
Also, the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) is already working on a project in coordination with the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to generate and disseminate accurate time traceable to IST.
Apart from this, the ministry is also planning to develop a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework for "mandatory adoption of IST" under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
Apart from this, the ministry is also planning to develop a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework for "mandatory adoption of IST" under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
For this, consultants will be hired to carry out a detailed assessment of the requirements of time synchronisation, study best international practices in this domain and lay down plans and procedures for effective implementation of the project.
For this, consultants will be hired to carry out a detailed assessment of the requirements of time synchronisation, study best international practices in this domain and lay down plans and procedures for effective implementation of the project.
"It is imperative that all networks and computers within the country, especially those that cater to the real time applications to the strategic sectors for national security, be synchronized to the national time standard," the official said.
"It is imperative that all networks and computers within the country, especially those that cater to the real time applications to the strategic sectors for national security, be synchronized to the national time standard," the official said.
Being implemented along with NPL and ISRO, the project aims to create technology and infrastructure to disseminate IST from five sites across India to all the telecom operators, power grids, financial institutions, data centres, common citizens etc.
Being implemented along with NPL and ISRO, the project aims to create technology and infrastructure to disseminate IST from five sites across India to all the telecom operators, power grids, financial institutions, data centres, common citizens etc.
These locations are the Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) of DoCA at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Faridabad and Guwahati.
These locations are the Regional Reference Standard Laboratories (RRSLs) of DoCA at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Faridabad and Guwahati.
"Upon completion, the project is expected to enhance national security and reduce the error in time synchronisation," the official added.
"Upon completion, the project is expected to enhance national security and reduce the error in time synchronisation," the official added.
As per details, precise time is essential for country's strategic and non-strategic sectors for navigation, tele-communication, internet, power grid synchronization, banking systems, digital governance, transport systems, financial transactions, defence systems, cyber physical systems, and upcoming technologies of 5G, artificial intelligence and internet of things.
As per details, precise time is essential for country's strategic and non-strategic sectors for navigation, tele-communication, internet, power grid synchronization, banking systems, digital governance, transport systems, financial transactions, defence systems, cyber physical systems, and upcoming technologies of 5G, artificial intelligence and internet of things.
Also, precise time with nanosecond accuracy is also required for high-end research in science, namely, measurement of fundamental physical constants, detection of the gravitational waves, geodesy, deep space navigation, radio telescopes, etc.
Also, precise time with nanosecond accuracy is also required for high-end research in science, namely, measurement of fundamental physical constants, detection of the gravitational waves, geodesy, deep space navigation, radio telescopes, etc.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.