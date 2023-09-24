Govt mulls changes in IBC, insurers likely to get financial creditor status

Govt mulls changes in IBC, insurers likely to get financial creditor status1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 06:54 PM IST
The general insurance companies are seeking changes in the IBC to bring surety bonds at par with bank guarantees when it comes to recourse available to them in case of a default, the report said
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is looking at making relevant changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to consider insurers as financial creditor in case of default of infra projects, following concerns raised by the insurers, PTI reported citing sources.
