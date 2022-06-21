Govt mulls collaboration with banks to ensure seamless services to pensioners

The program was the first in a series of Awareness Programs for Central Pension Processing Centers and field functionaries handling pension related work in various banks. The press release pointed through these programs, the objective of enhancing ‘Ease of Living’ of pensioners will be achieved to a great extent. Four such awareness programs will be conducted in collaboration with State Bank of India to cover the whole country. On similar lines, awareness programs will be conducted in collaboration with other Pension Disbursing Banks in year 2022-23.