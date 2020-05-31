Govt mulling migration commission for employment of migrant labourers: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that discussions are underway to set up a migration commission for the employment of migrant labourers .

His remarks came in the backdrop of the reverse migration of millions of workers to their native states amid the nationwide lockdown.

"At some places, work to map the skills of labourers is taking place; at some start-ups are involved in this task; and elsewhere the constitution of migration commission is being considered," Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Besides, he said, steps are being taken to open up opportunity for employment, self-employment, and small-scale industries in villages.

The Prime Minister said that poor people and labourers are the "worst-affected" due to the pandemic. "Their pain cannot be expressed in words," he said.

"These decisions are aimed at resolving the crisis, building 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Had our villages, towns and districts been self-reliant, several problems would not have taken the shape in which they are today," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently said that it is also working on the modalities to set up a commission to provide jobs and social security to migrant workers returning to the state. It proposed commission would be called 'Shramik Kalyan Aayog' (Workers Welfare Commission).

About 26 lakh migrants have already returned to the northern state and an exercise to map their skills is being carried out to help them get jobs.

