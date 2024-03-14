The central government may be considering a new population census after the Lok Sabha Elections and discussing ways to improve the quality of its economic data, sources told Bloomberg.

The last census was held in 2011. The next was supposed to be held in 2021. However, it was said to be delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, in the interim Budget 2024-25, the government allocated ₹1,277.80 crore for the census, a significant reduction from 2021-22 when ₹3,768 crore was allocated. It was then seen as an indication that the exercise may not be carried out even after three years of delay.

However, Bloomberg cited sources as saying, “The government is also considering a new population census once elections are completed." According to the report published on Thursday, the census may include training and deploying over 3,00,000 government staff. "The survey exercise would likely last about 12 months," a source said.

Sources further informed that the Statistics Ministry made a few proposals to improve the quality of its economic data, which were discussed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office in the past month.

ALSO READ: From 'pen-paper to digital': How India's first digital census will be conducted

These proposals included "reviving its survey of businesses, last released in 2014, and publishing the household consumption survey on an annual basis," sources said. "It also plans to introduce a uniform base year for key indicators and update the basket of goods for calculating inflation," they said.

India’s Statistics Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office didn’t respond to requests for further information, Bloomberg reported.

ALSO READ: More than 50% of India's population 25 yrs or older: Survey

According to the report, the business survey will help officials better understand the economy’s shift away from farming to other industries. "The survey is expected to help the government tailor its policies to boost manufacturing...," it added.

ALSO READ: Census exercise likely after Lok Sabha polls 2024, internet access, cereals among probable questions

The government also plans to appoint an advisory panel which will make recommendations to the Statistics Ministry "regarding changes to the base year in key economic data and revising the weights of categories," sources said. "The plans will be put into effect after elections due by May," they added.

Meanwhile, the consumer price basket may also be revised to reflect consumer spending changes in India.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!