OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

"Bodies found floating in the Ganges are not a statistic, they're someone's father, mother, brother and sister. What has transpired shakes you to your core. There has to be accountability from the very government that has failed its people so badly," Yadav said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he thanked the British Association of Physicians of India Origin (BAPIO) for providing ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India.

"I want to thank the British Association of Physicians of India Origin, (BAPIO) for their donation of 122 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. It is yet another reminder we are all in this together. Thank you for leading with your hearts BAPIO!", he tweeted. PTI ABN SNE

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout