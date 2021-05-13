Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people, says Akhilesh after bodies found floating in Ganga

Premium
SP president Akhilesh Yadav will contest from Azamgarh.
1 min read . 02:38 PM IST PTI

  • According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area
  • The district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.

TRENDING STORIES See All

According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

"Bodies found floating in the Ganges are not a statistic, they're someone's father, mother, brother and sister. What has transpired shakes you to your core. There has to be accountability from the very government that has failed its people so badly," Yadav said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he thanked the British Association of Physicians of India Origin (BAPIO) for providing ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India.

"I want to thank the British Association of Physicians of India Origin, (BAPIO) for their donation of 122 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. It is yet another reminder we are all in this together. Thank you for leading with your hearts BAPIO!", he tweeted. PTI ABN SNE

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!