'Govt must let go of its ego': Sonia Gandhi lashes out at Centre over farm laws

Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday launched an attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, calling it an "arrogant" government that is blind to the sufferings of the country's farmers . She demanded an immediate repeal of three agricultural laws that have led to widespread protests.

"There is still time, the Modi government should leave the arrogance of power and immediately withdraw the three black laws unconditionally to end the agitation of the farmers who are dying in the cold and rain. This is Rajdharma and a true tribute to the farmers who have lost their lives," said Gandhi.

"Since independence, this is the first such arrogant government that has come to power in the history of the country that, leave alone people, cannot even see the sufferings and struggles of ''annadatas''," she added.

Speaking in the wake of an alleged suicide by a farmer at the UP-Delhi border, she said that more than 50 farmers have lost their lives because of the government’s harsh attitude towards the protests.

"Some have even committed suicide. Neither has their decision moved the Modi government or any of its ministers, nor have they uttered a word of consolation. I offer my tribute to those who have passed away and prayers and strength to their families," she said.

In a statement in Hindi, she said governments and their leaders who ignore public sentiments in a democracy cannot govern for long and it is now quite clear that the protesting farmers will not bow in the face of the Centre's policy of "tire and pushover".

She called for the central government to remember that democracy means protecting the interests of the people and the farmers-workers.

It seems that ensuring profits for a handful of industrialists has become the main agenda of this government, Gandhi alleged.

The Congress has been seeking the repeal of the three new farm laws, alleging that they will ruin farming and the farmers. Congress is also supporting the farmers' agitation against the legislations.

Rahul's support

As farmers brave cold weather and heavy rains in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a strong critic of Centre's new farm laws, called every farmers of the movement a "satyagrahi" on Sunday.

He also compared their month-long fight against the agri law to the Champaran movement during the British rule saying that the farmers will take their right back.

On Sunday morning the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi, "The country is going to face a Champaran-like tragedy. British were 'company Bahadur' back then and now Modi-friends are 'company Bahadur'."

"But, every farmer-labourer of the movement is a 'satyagrahi' who will take back their rights," he further added.













