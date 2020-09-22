"To encourage digital payments where cash is a strong alternative, for small and medium merchants accepting POS based payments, and having annual turnover of at most ₹2 crore, the MDR for all types of debit and pre-paid cards, for transactions up to ₹2,000, could be fixed with a cap of 0.25%, while for transactions exceeding ₹2,000, the cap could be 0.6%," it said.