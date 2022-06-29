The NITI Aayog was of the view that promotion of export of green hydrogen and green hydrogen-embedded products through a global hydrogen alliance should be initiated by the government.
Apex public policy think tank NITI Aayog on 29 June said that India needs to form Green Hydrogen Corridors (GHC), adding governments can look at providing grants to startups as well as support entrepreneurs to promote green hydrogen.
The Aayog in its report -- 'Harnessing Green Hydrogen - Opportunities for Deep Decarbonisation in India' -- suggested that there is a need to facilitate investment through demand aggregation and dollar-based bidding for green hydrogen.
"Three hydrogen corridors should be developed across the country based on state grand challenges ... The governments can provide grants and loans to startups and projects, support entrepreneurs through incubators and investor networks, and put in place regulations that manage first-mover risks," the report said.
Adding more, the the report said that the government can use public procurement and purchase incentives to create demand in niche markets and crowd in private investment.
The green hydrogen or green ammonia is defined as hydrogen or ammonia produced by way of electrolysis of water using renewable energy, which includes renewable energy that has been banked and the hydrogen or ammonia produced from biomass. Including India, most large economies have committed to net zero targets.
By 2050, the hydrogen demand in India could grow more than four-fold, reprepresenting almost 10 per cent of global hydrogen demand, said the report. While on a longer term, heavy-duty trucking are likely to drive the majority of demand growth, accounting for almost 52 per cent of total demand by 2050.
Elaborating the roadmap ahead, the report said, ""India may aim for 25 GW of electrolysers by 2030, while also investing $1 billion in R&D to catalyse the development of commercial green hydrogen technologies across the value chain."
Speeding up regulatory clearances coupled with preferential treatment in public tenders may help catalyse local manufacturing of green hydrogen in India, the NITI Aayog report said.
Earlier while addressing the nation on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim to make India a hub for production and export of green hydrogen.
Currently, the cost of hydrogen from electrolysis is relatively high, between around $7/kg and $4.10/kg depending on various technology choices and the associated soft costs. The report suggested India should encourage states to launch their own green hydrogen-based policies in order to complement efforts at the national level.
