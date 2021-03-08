OPEN APP
The Modi government on Monday informed the Parliament that it has realised 53,346 crore through direct tax dispute resolution scheme "Vivad Se Vishwas" till February 22.

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the government has been able to achieve the objective of settling income tax cases after launching the "Vivad se Vishwas" scheme.

The minister said over 1.28 lakh declarations have been filed under the scheme involving a disputed tax of 98,328 crore. And out of this, the government has received 53,346 crore as payments against disputed tax.

This includes 27,720 crore worth payments made by the central public sector undertakings (PSUs), 1,023 crore by state PSUs, and 24,603 crore by others, Thakur added.

The MoS for finance further said the direct taxes collection has been reduced due to COVID-19. During 2019-20 fiscal, net direct taxes collection stood at 10,50,711 crore.

Considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, direct taxes collection target for the financial year 2020-21 has been reduced to 9,05,000 crore, the minister added.

"As against the Revised Budget Estimates of Direct Tax Target of 9,05,000 crore, net collection of direct taxes amounting to 7,32,388.72 crore has been achieved during the period from April 1, 2020, to Feb 28, 2021," Thakur added.

The minister further said 6.78 crore income tax returns were filed for the financial year 2019-20, higher than 6.74 crore filed for 2018-19. For 2017-18, 6.87 crore ITRs were filed.

Last month, the I-T department extended the deadline for filing deceleration and making payment under direct tax dispute resolution scheme Vivad Se Vishwas till March 31 and April 30.

The scheme provides for settlement of disputed tax, disputed interest, disputed penalty or disputed fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order. The dispute is settled on payment of 100% of the disputed tax and 25% of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

The taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income Tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration.

The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, was enacted on March 17, 2020 to settle direct tax disputes locked up in various appellate forum.

